Rendering of plans for a new Primary Health clinic in an expanded and remodeled former bank building.
Submitted image
Primary Health Medical Group has announced in a press release plans to expand and remodel the former bank building at 1820 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa, to replace its existing clinic at 700 Caldwell Blvd. The new site offers more space and better visibility, and current healthcare staff and providers will relocate to the new building upon completion.
Primary Health CEO David Peterman, M.D., explained the decision to move to a new facility. “Our first Nampa clinic opened 25 years ago and immediately became very busy. We have certainly reached a point where we need more space in order to meet the needs of our patients, and we are excited to offer an improved location as well. We appreciate how supportive and loyal the Nampa community has been to Primary Health, and we look forward to providing comprehensive care for generations to come.”
Groundbreaking will take place on April 26, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for late 2022. The new Nampa clinic will be about one-third larger than other recent builds for the medical group, will include 16 exam rooms, an x-ray suite, trauma room, lab and procedure room in order to address a variety of health needs. Services will include walk-in urgent care, work injury care, and family medicine by appointment. Virtually all insurance plans are accepted, and a discount is offered for self-pay patients.
Primary Health Medical Group was recently voted Best Urgent Care for the eighth year in a row and has been growing steadily. New clinics recently opened in Kuna and Boise, and the group is also scheduled to break ground on a new Eagle clinic later this month. Primary Health is currently hiring staff and physicians. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit primaryhealth.com for more information or to apply.
Boise-based Primary Health Medical Group is a predominately primary care medical group with 23 clinics and more than 120 providers seeing up to 700,000 patient visits a year. All clinics offer walk-in urgent care and appointment-based family medicine, so unlike the traditional model, providers can work together to address episodic and chronic care needs. The group also has physicians in pediatrics, sports medicine, dermatology, occupational medicine, and ear, nose, and throat.