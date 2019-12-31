Winter is here for a bit and I cannot help but consider all the home-grown and home-canned foods we will be enjoying this upcoming summer. While we still have a wait before we can plant a garden, I am thinking of all the unique and delicious foods we canned from last year’s garden and have been eating through since this fall. (Pepper jelly and spicy salsa have been very popular this year!)
When planning out the garden we plant, we consider foods we like to preserve so we can capture summer flavor for year-round consumption. Food is a great way to bring everyone together to enjoy nutritional, delicious food. What is more enjoyable than tasting your home-canned product?
When we share home-made gifts, we want them to be delicious and safe. Preserving foods for shelf-stable storage requires important safety factors be followed to ensure the food tastes great and has eliminated the risk of foodborne illness. This can make home-canning seem intimidating or overwhelming.
If you are a food-lover (as I am!) and you would like to learn how to handle food safely — and safely preserve many kinds of foods while helping others in your community, you should consider the Master Food Safety Advisor program offered by University of Idaho at the Ada County Extension.
You may be a master in the kitchen, or becoming comfortable preparing foods, and would like to better preserve your own garden goodies. All experience levels are welcome in this seven-week volunteer program as different food preservation content is thoroughly addressed and participants have the opportunity to learn, see and do as each workshop has hands-on foods labs.
This program will be offered on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on February 4.
In this seven-week lecture, demonstration and hands-on program, University of Idaho Extension Educators Surine Greenway and Bridget Morrisroe-Aman will provide an overview of factors affecting safety, prevention of foodborne illness, canning high-acid foods, canning low-acid foods, preserving fruit spreads, pickling and fermenting, freezing methods and dehydration. Participants will complete hands-on labs and sample foods prepared during workshops.
If you would like to register, please contact Bridget Morrisroe-Aman or Nikki Telford at 208-287-5900 or ada@uidaho.edu. Registration is required by January 22 and participation is limited for hands-on activities.