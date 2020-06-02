Most parents have felt the weight (and often dread) of meal planning and feeding our family, especially if we have a “picky eater.” What do I serve? Sally won’t eat X and Billy won’t eat Y.
This dinner is just going to go to waste. Why do I bother cooking? I should just serve cereal for dinner. It is enough to make a parent’s head spin.
Food is supposed to be enjoyable, but when it comes to food and raising little humans, the combination is hard. As a feeding therapist, part of my job is evaluating and treating picky eaters. As a mom, I also know how stressful mealtimes can be for kids AND parents.
Around the age of 3-4 months, children develop more agency with feeding. Feeding moves from reflexive to more of a choice. As the diet advances, our babies get to decide whether they open their mouth for the airplane flying spoon with orange who knows what dripping off the side or pick up the slimy banana from their high chair tray and put it in their cute little mouths (or feed it to the dog standing nearby).
We want what is best for our children and that is for them to eat, so we start feeding them only the foods that we know they will eat, not serving them other foods because it will only be wasted. After time, we then realize our children only want a few foods and then worry about what they’re going to eat at Grandma’s during Thanksgiving dinner.
As parents, we cannot guarantee prevention of picky eating, but there are a few ways we can promote positive food exploration and relationships for our children.
• Serve all the foods (texture and size appropriate for age and ability) that you are eating to your child — a small amount (think two green beans, three black beans, etc).
• Always serve a preferred food with the non-preferred foods. We don’t want the first reaction of our little eaters to be “no.”
• Serve mixed meals separate. Instead of laying a taco on their tray, serve the meat, cheese, olives, beans, shell, separately. Again, small amounts.
• Don’t be a short order cook or do! But plan before the meal is served. If you know your child is not going to eat the meal, make them something you know they will eat and serve it together. Eating something is better than eating nothing — think HANGRY.
• If the child is old enough, ask them to make their own food to go with dinner.
• Encourage interaction with food. Smelling, touching, kissing and licking the food (Yes, I am saying play with the food). As a feeding therapist, I am always okay with a bite of food being spit out. Give children a place to spit it (cup, napkin, etc). By allowing safe exploration, they will be more likely to try again next time.
Remember, as adults, we don’t often have people telling us what, when, and how much we are going to eat. When appropriate, involve children in meal planning, cooking, and serving the food.
Also, be cautious about rewarding a child for eating a meal. We want our littles to pay attention to their bodies and how they feel, not to just keep eating to get the dessert. Never force feed a child and don’t punish them for not eating a particular food or meal. This can create bigger problems like power struggles.
Instead, model good eating habits: sit as a family to eat, eat a variety of foods, try something new with your child. Keep mealtimes POSITIVE!
Parenting is hard enough without food in the picture! Keep up your good work and please reach out to your child’s physician if you have any concerns.