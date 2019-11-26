The prevalence of eating disorders in children and adolescents is on the rise, including in Idaho. For parents and caregivers, it can be hard to know the difference between a picky eater and a true eating disorder. Seeking help to find out earlier rather than later is key.
Anorexia nervosa most typically starts during the peak ages of 13 to 18 years old, according to the National Eating Disorder Association. It’s a serious emotional disorder where the person has an obsessive desire to lose weight by refusing to eat. Up to 6% of children with diagnosed anorexia die.
Young people with anorexia between the ages of 15 and 24 have 10 times the risk of death compared to their same aged peers. And it’s not just a disorder that impacts girls. Boys make up about 25% of people with anorexia and are at a higher risk of dying.
Bulimia nervosa tends to start when kids are a little older around 16 to 17 years of age. The disorder is different from anorexia in that the person tends to have a distorted body image view and an obsessive desire to lose weight, mixing extreme overeating and self-induced vomiting or fasting. Close to 2% of young people with bulimia die from it.
Since eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of all behavioral health disorders, this upward trend is extremely concerning. Education for parents, teachers, coaches and caretakers is very important.
According to NEDA, “the best-known environmental contributor to the development of eating disorders is the sociocultural idealization of thinness.”
Research has shown that children of mothers who are overly concerned about weight have an increased risk of also displaying the same attitudes and behaviors. Adults should avoid discussing weight, diets, and good foods versus bad foods and instead focus on health, strength and well-being. Have an attitude of inclusion, teaching children that all foods can be a part of a diet in moderation.
Low self-esteem is a common characteristic among those with eating disorders. That’s why it is important to be encouraging, avoid negative talk and build self-esteem. Some other helpful prevention tips include avoiding calorie counting with your children and skip public weighing.
There are many warning signs that a child may be struggling with an eating disorder. Remember, the earlier an eating disorder is detected, the better the chance for recovery. As a parent, coach, educator or adult caretaker, it is important to be watchful and vigilant if any of the following appear, keeping mind that not all children will display all the signs and symptoms. The following are some of the most common signs and symptoms:
- ANY weight loss in a child
- Growth stunting
- Vomiting
- Fainting/dizziness
- Dry skin and hair
- Brittle nails
- Menstrual irregularities
- Excessive exercise or exercise that interferes with important activities or at inappropriate times/settings
If you are a parent and are concerned about your child, contact their primary care physician or pediatrician. If needed, they can place a referral to a physician specializing in eating disorder treatment.
If you are a teacher, a coach, a friend or any other adult caretaker and you are concerned about a child in your care, be proactive and contact the child’s parent. Remember, early detection and intervention is key.
Anyone can call the National Eating Disorder Association Helpline at 800-931-2237.