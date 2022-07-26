image001.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In 2020, overdose death rates (number of drug overdose deaths per 100,000 people) increased 44 percent for Blackpeople and 39 percent for American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) people compared with 2019, according to a new CDC Vital Signs report with drug overdose data from 25 states and the District of Columbia. Overdose death rates in other groups, specifically White people, for whom the increase was 24 percent, are also at historic highs. Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruption in access to prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery support services has likely contributed to this growth in overdose deaths. Recent increases in deaths were largely driven by illicitly manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs (IMFs).

Among the key findings for drug overdose deaths:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments