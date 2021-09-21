Schoolchildren gather at the Nampa Early Childhood Center at Greenhurst Elementary School for the announcement of a grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Community Grant Program. The Caldwell, Nampa and Notus School Districts in partnership with 2C Kids Succeed received a portion of a $750,000 grant to support early learning for children in preschool through age 12.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced in a press release that 61 facilities represented by 35 organizations in Idaho that are helping Idaho’s children during the COVID-19 pandemic have been awarded more than $17 million in Idaho Community Program Grant funds.
These funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for Child Care Development Fund and are targeted at addressing the academic learning loss and behavioral health supports needed for children in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the COVID-19 public health emergency, community youth providers, families, and children have experienced trauma and stress that impact mental health of children, parents, caregivers, and others involved in a child’s life.
“Investing in the organizations and programs that assist in educational services and much needed behavioral health supports to children and youth will have lasting effects,” said Ericka Rupp, Idaho’s Child Care Program manager.
Grantees will be awarded on a quarterly basis. The next grant period will open for applications in early winter. This opportunity is funded by The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Organizations that received grant funds:
Boys & Girls Clubs (6 statewide clubs)
Idaho Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs
Jannus Inc. & The Idaho Out-of-School Network
United Way of Treasure Valley
Basin School District — Basin Early Learning
Children’s Home Society of Idaho
Community Youth in Action
Emmett School District
Get Ready to Learn, Kuna
Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (3 programs)
Lee Pesky Learning Center
Madison Cares/Madison School District #321
Marsing School District
The Green Apple Project
Tidwell Social Work Services and Consulting, Inc
United Way of North Idaho
United Way of South Central Idaho
United Way of SE Idaho (2 programs)
University of Idaho Extension (18 programs)
Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center
Upriver Youth Leadership Council
Willow Creek Center
Wood River Community YMCA
2C Kids Succeed
Cascade After-School Program (CAPS)
Education Foundation of Teton Valley
Giraffe Laugh for the Garden City Early Learning Collaborative
Hope Education Consulting
Idaho Resilience Project
Kendrick Jt. School District/Juliaetta Elementary School