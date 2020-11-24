November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States. The number of people who die from lung cancer has risen over the past 25 years and is greater than the number who die from breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer combined. Even though medical science continues to advance, only 18% of all patients with lung cancer are still alive five years after diagnosis.
Cigarette smoking is responsible for almost 90% of cases of lung cancer. Currently, 15% of adult Americans still smoke. Secondhand smoke exposure, asbestos exposure and environmental exposure to radon also contribute to some cases of lung cancer.
Unfortunately, by the time a person has symptoms of lung cancer such as cough, trouble breathing, chest pain, or a hoarse voice, it is often too late to cure the cancer. Therefore, it is now recommended that smokers or former smokers with an extensive tobacco history undergo lung cancer screening, just like women undergo annual mammograms to screen for breast cancer and men undergo PSA screening for prostate cancer. The goal is to detect disease at an earlier, and more treatable or curable stage.
Lung cancer screening is done with a low-dose CT scan which shows a more detailed picture of the lung than a standard chest X-ray. A low-dose CT scan (LDCT) is a non-contrast study (no IV needed) obtained during a single maximal breath hold with scanning time under 25 seconds.
Radiation exposure is less than a third of a diagnostic CT scan. The National Lung Screening Trial, conducted on more than 50,000 people in 33 centers around the United States, and published in 2011 showed that LDCT reduced the risk of death from lung cancer by 20%.
LDCT lung cancer screening is readily available in Idaho. To be eligible to enter a LDCT lung cancer screening program a patient must be:
1. A current smoker of 30-pack-years or a former smoker having quit in the last 15 years. Pack-years are calculated by multiplying the number of packs smoked daily by the number of years smoked.
2. Be between the ages of 55 and 77.
3. Have no symptoms to suggest current lung cancer.
4. Be in relatively good health.
Patients are counselled on the risks and benefits of screening. The primary benefit is that lung cancer is detected at an earlier stage. The drawback is that abnormalities can be found requiring more imaging tests and possible biopsies of nodules, the majority of which will not be cancer. A healthcare provider goes through a process of shared decision making with the patient and makes recommendations on whether further evaluation is necessary.
Patients are then scanned once per year up until age 77, or screening can be discontinued once a person has not smoked for 15 years or develops a health problem that substantially limits life expectancy.
Most insurance companies and Medicare cover LDCT screening when delivered in a multidisciplinary screening program that includes advice on tobacco cessation.
Tobacco cessation is a powerful intervention and can prevent lung cancer death. Saint Alphonsus offers free classes to anyone interested in quitting or reducing tobacco use.
For more information about the Saint Alphonsus Lung Cancer Screening program visit saintalphonsus.org/lung-cancer-screening or call 208-367-LUNG (option 3).