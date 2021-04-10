First Surge Clinic, St. Luke’s Meridian — Caroline Davis, nurse. Jan. 23, 2021
It’s 5:12 a.m. My 3-year-old daughter is nestled next to me in bed. A stowaway of the night. I peel her heavy arm from my neck and slither out of bed. I couldn’t sleep last night. All the logistics have been considered. Hundreds of emails sent. Education deployed. Staff arranged. Walk-throughs done. Safety reviewed. Vaccine ready. If you could capture the sound of the work to prepare for our first surge clinic it would sound like a hive buzzing. Loudly. We won’t settle for anything less than perfect. We can’t, the risks are too high. Our patients come to us for shelter from the storm that still rages nearby.
6:15 a.m. — our staff are making final stocking adjustments to supplies; doses just minutes from being drawn and labeled. The first of our team begin to trickle in, many who have already worked 40 hours this week and are volunteering their time to help.
7 a.m. — I stand in front of nurses, doctors (including surgeons) and pharmacists. They have reviewed hours of education and practiced how to administer an intramuscular injection. We go over final updates for the day. Any questions? Let’s go find your vaccination stations. We make our way to the large space where we will invite our patients in. A sacred space of healing. We hear mumblings that the first patients are here. We prepare ourselves with smiling eyes through awkward face shields.
7:55 a.m. — the first patient enters the room. Who will go first? 16 vaccinators raise their hands and wave patients to their chairs. Wipe and clean, next; wipe and clean, next; Wipe and clean, next. 1,500 times over. Every step, we walk with our patients through their short time with us. Volunteers in bright colored jackets wave to cars as soon as they get to our campus. Patient Access Specialists check to make sure booster shot appointments have been scheduled. As patients wait in line, clinical staff provide education about the vaccines. Athletic trainers are stationed strategically throughout the space to assist those who have decreased mobility. We offer wheelchairs when needed. We deliver patients to their cars in golf carts. We wave and cheer “congratulations.” Patients grip their vaccination cards, cherished possessions. We see the tired eyes of our colleagues who have cared for so many on the front lines and of others who have lost so much. We listen to stories. So many stories of suffering and of love ones they plan to hug.
We do this today. And we will do it again, across our state, in clinics, big and small. We do it because this is what we have to offer. We are here to help. To heal.