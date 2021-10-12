BOISE — Businesses throughout the Boise area can now offer employees the benefits of Nice Healthcare, which has “a comprehensive suite of in-home and virtual care designed to take the hassle out of healthcare,” according to a press release about the service.
The technology-enabled solution simplifies access to care and brings families a modernized version of the traditional house call.
FARE Idaho offers Nice Healthcare to its 200-plus members in recognition of the operational challenges and healthcare concerns faced by many independent restaurants, family farms and food and beverage businesses.
“We know that attracting and retaining staff during the labor shortage is critical,” said Katie Baker, executive director, FARE Idaho. “As we head into the colder months and a busier healthcare season, we want to make sure that business owners and their staff have access to quality care that is easy and convenient, which results in maximizing the days of operation.”
Using the Nice Healthcare app, patients can schedule a same-day chat or video visit with a clinician, allowing them to get answers quickly to immediate questions. They can also schedule an in-home visit with a licensed and certified nurse practitioner or physician assistant, for one person or for multiple family members at the same time.
The service also offers in-home blood draws, x-rays, and EKGs at a fixed monthly rate. They uniquely cover all household members, including family and non-family living at the address and kids away at college.