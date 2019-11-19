The Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University and the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute have announced a new collaboration to provide patients in Idaho and eastern Oregon access to advanced cancer care, specialized services and innovative research, according to a news release.
The Knight Cancer Institute will collaborate with the Saint Alphonsus patient network and clinical care team to expand research and provide specialized care, including treatments for rare cancers. In turn, the Knight Cancer Institute will offer access to the latest clinical trials, second opinions from OHSU clinicians, and highly specialized care, such as bone marrow transplant, CAR-T immunotherapy treatment — a form of immunotherapy that uses specially altered T cells, a part of the immune system, to fight cancer — and other unique therapies.
The two organizations have plans to host joint clinical and scientific education events, hold collaborative Grand Rounds and medical meetings, and offer joint public educational programs to foster collaborative thinking among experts at both institutions. Saint Alphonsus physicians will also have access to expertise and resources in the treatment of complex cancers not previously available locally, and patients will be able to access “leading-edge expertise” close to home, said the news release.
“The excellent team and patients at Saint Alphonsus will help our physician scientists learn more about one of the Knight Cancer Institute’s key missions: how to detect, prevent, and treat cancers earlier, when they are easier to manage,” said Brian Druker, M.D., director of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.
“This partnership with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute brings a higher level of opportunities to our patients,” said Odette Bolano, president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System. “We will now have access to internationally-renowned scientists, specialists and an entire team who can collaborate with our physicians and clinical teams to raise the level of care we provide to our patients.”
OHSU is the only academic health center in Oregon and is nationally distinguished as a research university dedicated solely to advancing health sciences.
Saint Alphonsus Health System is a faith-based Catholic ministry and not-for-profit health system, and a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Trinity Health serves people and communities in 22 states from coast to coast with 94 hospitals and 122 continuing care facilities, home health and hospice programs, and PACE center locations. To find out more go to: saintalphonsus.org.