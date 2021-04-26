The first Saturday in May is dubbed "National Fitness Day." Kim Bielak founded the day in 2017. Bielak is a life and career coach and wanted to "promote empowerment through both physical and mental health and well being."
To help celebrate the day the way it was intended, I sent some questions to Greg Maurer, vice president of fitness and education for Workout Anytime, a fitness center franchise. (Workout Anytime North Boise is at 7048 W. State St. and is open 24/7.)
Maurer talked about how we might all get back on the fitness train after a year of paralyzed pandemic panic.
Jeanne Huff: What are three simple things people can incorporate into their daily routines that will benefit their health and well-being, fitness-wise?
Greg Maurer: Walking at least 10,000 steps a day is an excellent way to incorporate exercise into one’s daily routine.
JH: Is weightlifting more effective at increasing one's fitness over say, running, jogging, or other aerobic exercise?
GM: This all depends on your personal fitness goals. For instance, weight training doesn’t burn as many calories as cardio, but studies show that weight training builds muscle and burns more calories while at rest.
JH: How important is it to exercise — i.e. do pushups, situps, leg raises, arm exercises, etc.?
GM: The importance of exercise cannot be overstated! Regular exercise is the single most powerful step you can take to:
• Improve your overall health.
• Reduce your risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.
• Simultaneously improve the quality of your life including improved sleep, more energy and improved mental health!
JH: What about diet — so many have "gained the COVID-19" pounds — what simple steps can people make to their daily diet regimen to lose, and lose the right way?
GM: Drink water, drink water, drink water! Staying hydrated is not only calorie-free but it can also help curb appetites. Before reaching for a snack, try drinking a glass of water and waiting 15 minutes. You’ll find that you will eat a lot less with a stomach full of H2O.
JH: With kids spending more time inside during the pandemic, what are some creative ways to get them outside and moving?
GM: Kids follow where they are led and generally like activity once they get started. Set a daily routine that includes a fun outdoor activity involving plenty of movement. Insist that everyone (including you) participates!
JH: As people age, it seems it becomes harder to stay fit. What tips can you offer to get fast results, to keep people motivated?
GM: Consistency is the name of the game for results! The key is to find forms of exercise that you enjoy so you will participate on a regular basis. Everything counts and all exercise works to improve your health and quality of life. Activities to try include walking, yoga, tai chi, group exercise classes (including video on demand options that can be done in the home), swimming, cycling, tennis and paddleball.
Try activities you can do with a friend — it is often easier to commit to daily exercise if you can enjoy it with a friend or family members. If you find multiple activities you enjoy, you prevent boredom and overuse injuries.
JH: What about mental outlook — how important is that to one's overall fitness?
GM: Mental outlook is tremendously important, but keep in mind that mental outlook is almost always improved with regular exercise. In fact, regular exercise has outperformed prescription medication for depression and anxiety in several studies.
Focusing on improving your mental outlook through mindful practices like meditation can help, too. Studies have proven that exercise is key for optimal brain function including cognitive function and memory.
JH: Can you describe your favorite workout regimen?
GM: Simple outside workouts done on a playground that include:
• Step-ups on a bench or stairs for cardiovascular exercise and lower body strength.
• Push-ups for chest, shoulder, arm and core strength.
• Pull-ups or inverted rows on a bar for upper back strength.
• Standing ab rollouts using a swing for core strength and toning.
All of these can be done for 8 to 15 reps, 2 to 3 times with less than 30 seconds rest between each exercise to engage the cardiovascular system.
JH: Name your top five workout tips.
GM: 1) Focus on key recovery practices in addition to the workout itself, including quality sleep, excellent nutrition and good hydration.
2) Find a workout that you actually enjoy doing, and you’ll be more likely to stick with it!
3) Start small, but make sure to make time for fitness. The benefits are endless and even 10 minutes of exercise every day can improve overall health.
4) Moderate alcohol and caffeine intake which can sabotage your workout progress and health if taken to excess.
5) If you want to take one measurement to track your progress toward better health and fitness, buy a heart rate monitor and use an app like EliteHRV to monitor your "Heart Rate Variability" daily at the same time. Lifestyle measures like exercise, what you eat, your rest, stress levels and when you exercise and eat all impact this measurement, which is the single best way to see how your heart and nervous system are handling stress!
Keeping track of what you are doing, eating and drinking will help you learn how to optimize your health and fitness for your unique physiology.