Every year, Take Off Pounds Sensibly (commonly called TOPS) celebrates individuals nationwide who have achieved their weightless goals, and this year Marilyn Wylde of Nampa is being recognized.
TOPS annually announces its annual weight loss kings and queens, men and women who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, according to a press release, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal.
Wylde lost 79 pounds, and has been dubbed the Idaho Queen.
TOPS states it is a nonprofit organization that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness through consistent group support, health education and individual recognition. To find a local chapter, view tops.org or call 800-932-8677.
Wylde has been invited to participate in the TOPS International Recognition Days conference, now scheduled for July 2021 in Niagara Falls, New York. “Commemorating her life-changing achievement is an essential component of TOPS winning formula,” TOPS President Rick Danforth said in the release.