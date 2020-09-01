Despite a busy clinical practice, Dr. Megan Kasper makes time year-round to mentor medical students in her Saltzer Health OBGYN clinic in Nampa.
Her unwavering commitment to train tomorrow’s providers has been recognized with the University of Washington’s 2020 Idaho WWAMI Award for Excellence in Teaching.
WWAMI is the UW School of Medicine’s multi-state medical education program in partnership with Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Community-based clinical faculty members like Kasper volunteer their time to educate the medical students.
A student’s glowing — and unexpected — recommendation precipitated the award.
“Dr. Megan Kasper really went above and beyond during my rotation in Nampa,” said Molly Levine. “She pushed me to become a better student doctor, was always looking for an opportunity to teach, and really included me in patient care. From clinic to the OR to deliveries, she made sure I was always involved. I had such a great experience on my rotation that it made me want to pursue OBGYN as a career.”
Kasper has taught students and residents from a variety of programs, including Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) in Meridian and the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho.
Because of COVID-19 and a delay in the year’s rotations, Kasper is busier than ever. But she appreciates the opportunity to train more providers.
“It is gratifying to see the students grow clinically — as people and doctors,” she said.