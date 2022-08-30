gettyimages-1382067353.jpg

This study clearly indicates a high degree of acceptance with fetal monitoring, the authors wrote.

A survey of 507 U.S. women found that most were amenable to using wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) technology throughout their pregnancy to monitor maternal and fetal health, according to a UW Medicine-led study published recently in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

“Though the survey was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this study clearly indicates a high degree of readiness of prospective pregnant women for telemedicine with continuous health monitoring of the mother and fetus,” the authors wrote.

