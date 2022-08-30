...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A survey of 507 U.S. women found that most were amenable to using wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) technology throughout their pregnancy to monitor maternal and fetal health, according to a UW Medicine-led study published recently in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics.
“Though the survey was conducted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this study clearly indicates a high degree of readiness of prospective pregnant women for telemedicine with continuous health monitoring of the mother and fetus,” the authors wrote.
The average number of prenatal visits in Europe and the United States ranged from six to 11, respectively, the report noted. Authors also noted that the increased number of actual prenatal visits does not appear to result in better outcomes. However, the authors added, “continually updated information about physiological phenotype provides opportunities for more personalized health care in terms of prevention and early risk assessment. That can be achieved by continuous (or almost continuous) physiological monitoring of maternal and fetal health using ECG technologies.”
This device could help clinicians monitor mother and fetal health more closely, said lead author Dr. Martin Frasch, a researcher in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Survey results represented 45 of 50 U.S. states and women ages18 to 45. About 78% of respondents who said they planned to get pregnant within the next five years expressed openness to wearing the monitor on a daily basis.