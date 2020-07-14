Boise – Molina Healthcare of Idaho (“Molina”) announced it is donating $5,000 to the Idaho Health Care Association Foundation to support the education and training of future health care workers. These funds will provide scholarships to staff working in senior living facilities who want to become certified nursing assistants.
“Molina values the caregivers who work tirelessly to serve the senior population in long-term care facilities,” said Brandon Hendrickson, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Idaho. “We are honored to support Idaho Health Care Association Foundation’s mission and be a part of the launching pad to successful careers in healthcare.”
“We are incredibly grateful for the $5,000 donation from Molina Healthcare, which will provide scholarships to staff working in senior living who wish to advance their education and careers,” said Robert Vande Merwe, executive director of the Idaho Health Care Association Foundation. “CNAs who are in nursing school are the future of our clinical staff.”
The Idaho Health Care Association Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for individuals aspiring to work or currently working in care facilities across the state.
