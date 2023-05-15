Dr. Lukas Clark

During a stroke, 2 million brain cells die every minute. Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke can save a life. Calling 911 immediately for someone who shows any signs or symptoms of stroke is critical for preventing long-term disability or even death.

May is Stroke Awareness Month, and everyone should be aware of what to look for and how to tell if someone is suffering a stroke so help can be administered quickly.

