During a stroke, 2 million brain cells die every minute. Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke can save a life. Calling 911 immediately for someone who shows any signs or symptoms of stroke is critical for preventing long-term disability or even death.
May is Stroke Awareness Month, and everyone should be aware of what to look for and how to tell if someone is suffering a stroke so help can be administered quickly.
To know if someone is having a stroke, use the B-E F-A-S-T test.
B = Balance: Is the person suffering from a sudden loss of balance or coordination?
E = Eyesight: Do they have sudden double vision or loss of vision in one or both eyes?
F = Facial Droop: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?
A = Arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S = Speech Difficulty: Does the person suddenly have difficulty speaking or is their speech slurred?
T = If they have ANY ONE of these signs, it is time to call 911 immediately. Do not delay – every minute counts.
In addition to knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, it is important to know your risks for stroke and manage them to help prevent a stroke.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
· Control high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.
· Do not use tobacco.
· Treat atrial fibrillation.
· Maintain a healthy weight and exercise.
· Treat sleep apnea.
There are two different kinds of stroke: an ischemic stroke, which occurs when blood flow is blocked to part of the brain by a blood clot that has either formed in the blood vessel itself or traveled there from arteries in the neck or from the heart. A hemorrhagic stroke happens when an artery in the brain leaks blood or ruptures.
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has been a stroke center since 2007 and became a Comprehensive Stroke Center in 2017, providing complete care for patients suffering from stroke. This year, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center opened a new Neuro, Surgical, Trauma ICU and Stepdown Unit, which is the first of its kind in the state of Idaho, providing advanced, state-of-the-art stroke care.
In Canyon County, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa provides exceptional stroke care as a Primary Stroke Center, and now has the capability to retrieve blood clots from large arteries.
Whether you live in Ada or Canyon County, a Saint Alphonsus stroke Center of Excellence is always nearby. Remember, minutes matter, so quickly recognizing stroke symptoms and getting immediate treatment can save a life.
Lukas Clark, MD is a Neurologist at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise