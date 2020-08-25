The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine has announced and welcomed its third cohort of student doctors for the 2020-21 academic year. The class of 2024 is comprised of 162 students, 33 of whom hail from Idaho, according to a press release.
School officials stated they hope graduates from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (commonly called ICOM) will help to fill the critical physician shortage in Idaho, which ranks 49th in the nation for the number of physicians per capita and 45th for primary care physicians.
ICOM’s third cohort “continues to be academically strong,” according to the release, with an average GPA of 3.5 and an average MCAT score of 505.
“We could not be more pleased with the quality and overall preparation of these young student doctors — most of whom have worked and prepared their entire lives for the opportunity to study and learn the art and science medicine,” Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM president, said in the release.
ICOM resumed full campus operations for the Fall 2020 semester, which includes a hybrid of in-person and online instruction. Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the White Coat Ceremony for ICOM’s Class of 2024 — originally scheduled for Sept. 25 — has been postponed.
“We are so proud of our incoming class for overcoming such adversity to get to medical school in the midst of a pandemic,” Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, dean and chief academic officer, said in the release. “These passionate men and women have stepped up and affirmed their commitment to serve the needs of our patients and our communities despite the risks involved in health care today. They are the next generation of ‘healthcare heroes.’”