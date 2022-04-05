MERIDIAN — Meridian Fire Department is reminding residents to talk with Meridian youth about canal safety, according to a press release. Irrigation canals will be opening soon and while the water may appear calm, it is important to never swim or go in canals. The Meridian Irrigation District plans to open the canal systems during the first week of April.
While these systems provide vital water to our community, Meridian Fire Department is asking parents to talk with their children about canal safety with the following safety tips:
Do not swim or allow your pets in the canals
Keep a safe distance from the edges of the canals as canal sides are extremely slick, making it difficult for people and pets to get out.
Swimming, tubing, or any other water play are not allowed in the canals.
Never jump in to rescue pets or objects such as toys. Call 911 for help.
Do not leave your children unattended around canals.
According to the Idaho Water User Association, “more children drown in irrigation facilities than in any other body of water in Idaho and it has been reported that Idaho has the second-highest rate of canal deaths for children in the nation.”
“There are plenty of safe areas in Meridian where can kids can go to play in the water. Canals are not one of them. Many Meridian City parks have splash pads and safe water features to take advantage of. Parents can help keep our youngest citizens safe around water by keeping them supervised and teaching them the dangers of open bodies of water such as irrigation canals,” Fire Chief Kris Blume said in the release.