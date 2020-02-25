BOISE — Free Medicare workshops for those turning 65 and approaching Medicare eligibility will be held in Boise on Tuesday, March 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hillcrest Public Library at 5246 W. Overland Road, and on Thursday, April 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Library at Bown Crossing at 2153 E. Riverwalk Dr.
Everyone, including caregivers, interested in learning how Medicare works is encouraged to attend.
Medicare workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and the benefits associated with the program. Sessions cover enrollment timeframes for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, and how the different parts of Medicare work together.
Staff with the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, conduct the workshops. To register for the upcoming session, please contact the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422.