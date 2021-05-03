BOISE — Due to the pandemic, children missed out on many typical summer activities last year, including swim lessons. As National Water Safety Month kicks off this May, David Duro, Treasure Valley Family YMCA president and CEO, sees an increased need for these essential, life-saving programs.
“It’s critical now more than ever for parents to get their kids into swim lessons to not only learn to swim, or swim better, but also how to be safe around water and in the different aquatic environments,” said Duro. “Whether it’s at the Y or other organizations around the Treasure Valley, we must get kids water-safe to save lives.”
Idaho has the 4th highest childhood drowning rate per capita in America, in large part due to the prevalence of irrigation canals, lakes, ponds, rivers, and unguarded pools.
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is committed to getting Idaho children water-safe and offers swim lessons year-round with nationally certified and locally trained instructors. Lesson options range from infant to adult, group to private, beginner to expert, and youth swim teams (competitive and recreational).
The Y’s aquatic centers are open at all branches (Downtown Boise, West Y & Boise City Aquatics Center, Caldwell) with the grand opening of its South Meridian Aquatic Center scheduled next month.
As with all its programs and memberships — no one is ever turned away from the Y due to an inability to pay — financial assistance is available for swim lessons.