Destination Wellness 2020 is Nampa Library’s second annual destination wellness health fair; it is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. and will take place on the first floor of the library.
The health fair is dedicated to whole body wellness for the entire family, said a press release. Multiple health booths will be available, offering free immunization, STI screenings, free dental checks and fluoride treatments, hearing tests, health screenings, physical fitness and mental health information, and more.
There will be activities for all ages, including a bean bag toss, spin art table, “smoothie cycle,” make-and-take edible spine craft, doctor dress-up area, and coloring sheets as well as ongoing health and wellness activities for children in the Tween Zone.
Storytime Area
11:15 a.m. — Yoga with 2CYoga
12:00 p.m. — Let’s Move Together Storytime for ages 3-6
Multipurpose Room
10:45 a.m. — Core Stabilization exercises with Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy
11:45 a.m. — Fit & Fall Proof senior exercise demonstration with Southwest District Health
12:30 p.m. — Diabetes presentation & build-your-own trail-mix bar with University of Idaho Extension
1:15 p.m. — ART muscle testing demonstration with The Karlfeldt Center
For additional information on this and other library programs, visit the event calendar on the library’s website: nampalibrary.org or phone 208-468-4474. The Nampa Public Library is located at 215 12th Ave S. in Nampa. All programs and events at the library are provided to the public free of charge.