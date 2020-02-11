BOISE — A free Medicare workshop for individuals turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will be held in Boise, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Bitterbrush Room at the Library! at Cole and Ustick, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Everyone, including caregivers, interested in learning how Medicare works is encouraged to attend.
Medicare workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program, said a press release about the event. Sessions cover enrollment timeframes for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, and how the different parts of Medicare work together.
Staff with the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, conduct the workshops. To register for the upcoming session, please contact the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422.