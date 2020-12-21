Is better health one of your New Year’s resolutions?
About half of all adults have a New Year’s resolution, and roughly 55% of resolutions are related to health. Although these resolutions are made with the greatest of intentions, research has indicated that most people have given up on their resolutions before the end of the first month of the year. Research has found that only 8% of resolutions are achieved. Having lofty New Year’s goals that may be unrealistic is often a big reason why resolutions fail.
Set your health-related resolution up for success by choosing a resolution that is realistic, specific, measurable, and timely. Ensure that the goal is motivated by true intentions (why do you want to complete this goal?), and make sure you have a plan that consists of small, measurable changes to help you reach this goal. Build a support system of family, friends, and coworkers. Set a calendar reminder to revisit your reason for making these changes each month to remind yourself of your motivations. Finally, remember that you are human, and that change can be difficult. Being kind to yourself and having a plan set in place to get you back on track can all help with goal sustainability.
To help with success throughout the whole year, one of the most effective steps forward is to participate in a support group or program in your area that align with your health goals. Do some research and discover programs and groups in your county that will support you in reaching your health goals.
For your physical health, join a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). These programs are year-long lifestyle change programs to help you make lifelong health changes and prevent your risk of chronic disease through achieving education, support, weight loss, and increasing physical activity. A free DPP Information Session is being offered on Thursday, Jan. 7 to share more about this program. A new DPP program will be starting in mid-January.
To register or to learn more about this program, call 208-468-5858 or visit nampareccenter.org.