Reading and engaging with books is a magical way to support speech and language development for children of all ages. So many benefits to engaging with books can be gained from making this a routine part of your family’s day, especially with kids being out of school.
Reading with your child creates a safe, warm environment to develop the love and value of learning while strengthening the bond between the parent and child. You’re also building your child’s learning potential. Reading together lays the foundation for your child’s success beyond the classroom by developing vocabulary, grammar, speech sound awareness, letter-sound recognition, a sense of storytelling, an understanding of basic concepts, listening and comprehension skills, attention, turn taking skills, social-emotional competence and imagination. The benefits are endless.
As you are reading, take the opportunity to play with the sounds in the words. This can help support speech sound production, as well as phonological awareness and letter-sound association skills — two critical foundational skills for future reading success. You can do this by overemphasizing the sounds you hear in words so kids can hear sounds like the “t” in “hat” more clearly. Take a word and talk about all the sounds that you hear in it, for example “h-a-t are all of the sounds that I hear in hat.” Touch the letters on the page, while you emphasize these sounds. Talk about the first sound, the last sound and the middle sound that you hear in the word “hat” and what letters make those sounds. You can even play around with “writing” these letters with your fingers on the page.
Talk about words that rhyme with the words you are reading by looking for them in the text or creating them yourself with you child. You can further investigate sounds by pointing out words that start with similar letters or sounds, such as the same letters/sounds in your child’s name.
Children don’t always know exactly how to navigate a book and what to do with it. Have you ever seen a two-year old pretend to read a book upside down? You can demonstrate this by holding the book upright and being diligent in how you explore the book. Show off the front cover and talk about and the picture on the front and run your finger under the title as you read the name of the book. Have your child help you turn the pages until you get to the page where you will start reading. Put your finger on the first word and guide your finger along the text as you read, showing your child that you read left to right and top to bottom. As children get older you can explain to them the letters in the book, the individual words and the first word of a sentence in which you will start reading. You can highlight and explain punctuation marks, capital and lowercase letters. When you get to the last word on the page, you can explain that it is now time to turn the page. Finally, as you turn the last page, you can emphasize with showing the back cover that the book is done, “The end.”
While you’re reading, don’t be afraid to pause in the story to talk about words you recognize that may be unfamiliar to your child and talk about the meaning. This will help build and develop your child’s vocabulary while tying it to something meaningful — the story that they are engaged in with you. Ask questions about what you are sharing together (who, what, where, when, why, how) and encourage your child to ask questions, too. Talk about the story elements, such as the setting, characters, problem, details and solution. Ask your child to predict what they think might happen starting with the front cover and continue to check this hypothesis as the story goes on. During and after reading the story, talk about what you read and practice telling the story back to each other.
Don’t be afraid to get repetitive. Children thrive on repetition and familiarity. Reading books with repetitive lines helps the child gain the sense of the book and contribute to the story. Allow them to say the repetitive line or fill in the blank. “The wheels on the bus go round and ________”. You likely find your child always wants to read the same book over and over. This is great. It allows them to anticipate what will come and provides more opportunity for them to engage and contribute to the experience, as well as give them the chance to practice retelling a story they know.
Don’t feel as though you are tied to the written word, books are so much more than just words on a page. It can be just as beneficial to engage with the pictures. Think about when you’re tired and your child picks a book with a lot of words and great pictures. Don’t feel as though you are cutting them short by avoiding words. The opportunity is equally enriching just by turning the pages and talking about the pictures. Ask open-ended questions about what they see in the picture and encourage your child to ask questions. Create your own story based on the pictures or use the pictures to retell the story you already know. Guess what you think will happen based on the pictures and which details helped to make that prediction. Explore the emotions and feelings of the characters and what is expressed through the pictures.
If you have a busy toddler, or a child who does not like to sit still, don’t get discouraged. Be patient and read to them anyway. Some will check back in and look at a page or two and then go off again. Others may not seem like they are paying attention at all, but they’re still learning from the experience. Don’t assume that because your child isn’t looking at you or the book that they aren’t interested or listening.
Books aren’t just the object with a cover and printed pages. Books can also be enjoyed by “ear reading” through audiobooks or podcasts or ebooks that often have interactive pictures, computer read text and highlighting of the written text.
It’s good to engage with books as a consistent activity both you and your child enjoy together and your local library can help. You’ll find an endless variety of books on topics that interest your child. Libraries also have an abundance of materials available on their websites, such as ebooks and audiobooks. All you need is a free library card.