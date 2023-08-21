Schools are opening across the Treasure Valley, and with the return to class comes the annual challenge of getting kids back on regular sleep schedules so they can do their best in school.
Research has shown that a good night’s sleep improves students’ ability to learn, retain information, and problem-solve. Getting children into a healthy sleep routine will set them up for success in the classroom.
Here are five tips for parents to get their children back on a sleep routine.
1. Earlier to bed, earlier to rise.
If your kids are like mine, they stayed up late during the summer. So to get them ready, try having them go to bed 15 minutes earlier in the evening and wake them up 15 minutes earlier in the morning. Try that for a few days and slowly keep changing bedtime and wake-up times until they’re on a regular sleep schedule.
2. Consistency is king.
This one can be difficult. Try to keep those schedules the same on the weekends. Our kids really want to stay up late on Fridays and Saturdays. But if we can keep that the same, it helps make Monday mornings a lot easier.
3. Turn down the temperature.
Summers in Idaho are hot and sunny. We sleep better when it’s cool. And when it’s dark. I recommend trying to cover the windows. Keep that light out. If it’s a little warm in the room, turn a fan on; maybe the white noise and the cool breeze will help your student fall asleep.
4. Settle down with calm.
This one is important. Try to have a bedtime routine something that’s calming, something that helps them relax to get ready for bed. This can be reading a book or telling a story. Try to avoid screen time at least an hour before bed. We’ve seen that blue light really keeps kids awake and disturbs their sleep.
5. Ease the nerves.
If your kid is starting school this year, they’re a little bit nervous, try and do some things to get him ready for school. Maybe it’s meeting their teacher before school starts. It could be attending an open house at the school to familiarize them with what to expect. Or simply talk about what the day will be like when they get to school, so your little one is prepared.
One question I often get from parents is about how much sleep a child should get a night. If you have a preschooler, they will need about 10 hours of sleep at night. If you have a kindergartner or a grade-schooler, they should get at least nine hours a night and for teenagers 13 and older, it’s recommended they get at least eight hours of sleep at night.
Another frequent question is about giving kids sleep aids, like melatonin. They want to know if it’s safe for children.
First of all, it’s important to remember that melatonin is not a sleeping pill. It’s a hormone and is listed as a dietary supplement. There can be some great benefits of melatonin. It can help adults get back to a normal sleep schedule if they’ve been traveling and are fighting jet lag.
It’s been proven helpful for kids who have autism or ADHD.
But a word of caution: Between 2012 and 2021, we’ve seen a 500% increase in melatonin overdoses in kids. So parents should be careful to keep their melatonin gummies out of the hands of children.
That said, should or can you give your children melatonin to help them fall asleep? I suggest you talk to your pediatrician for guidance, but if you do give them the sleep aid, look for brands that carry the USP logo, which certifies that the supplement has been independently tested and verified, so the amount of the dose is accurate.
As parents, we can help our kids get a good start to the school year. Make sure you have a routine – lunches made, backpacks ready – and keep an eye on how much sleep they are getting. With just a little effort, your kids will have a great school year!
Jared Thompson, DO, is a pediatrician at Saint Alphonsus Elm Clinic in Caldwell.