Organizations that deal with those who are struggling with depression or other mental health issues, fighting alcoholism or who are suicidal, are making sure their services remain available during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you or someone you know is looking for their services, here is how to contact them.
Alcoholics Anonymous
If you are wanting to get sober or to attend an AA meeting in the Treasure Valley, you can call 208-344-6611 or find meetings via teleconferencing, Zoom Video Conferencing and outdoor meetings in which social distancing is practiced on the website: aaboise.com.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline has put a hold on using its volunteer phone responders, but the phone lines are still open 24/7. If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal, please call 208-398-4357.
Crisis Centers
If you’re in crisis and need help now, there are walk-in crisis centers in Boise and Caldwell. They have implemented safety protocols for patients and staff in light of the coronavirus.
The Pathways of Idaho Crisis Center is located at: 7192 Potomac Dr. in Boise.
The Western Idaho Community Crisis Center address is 524 Cleveland Blvd. Suite 160 in Caldwell.