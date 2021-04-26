Boise — The Faces of Hope Victim Center reported in a press release a dramatic increase in victims experiencing suicidality in Ada County.
During the past year, more than ever before, victims who sought help at Faces of Hope for the abuse they suffered, also experienced suicidal thoughts, said the release. In any given week, Faces of Hope crisis counselors worked with upwards of a dozen clients experiencing thoughts of suicide.
These victims are experiencing suicide ideation while also coping with the abuse, violence, and trauma they experienced.
According to the World Health Organization, statistics show that women exposed to intimate partner violence are nearly five times more likely to attempt suicide as women not exposed to intimate partner violence.
Counselors have observed an increase in suicidal ideation and hospitalization from clients and believe isolation in relation to COVID-19 is a key reason why.
“This January, our crisis counselors started seeing an increase in the number of victims experiencing significant mental health psychoses, manic episodes, and suicidality,” Faces of Hope Executive Director Paige Dinger said. “We believe we are not yet at the peak as many victims are still isolated and not able to reach out for help.”
In the past two months, more than 15% of victims seeking support at Faces experienced thoughts of suicide.
Faces of Hope continues to be there for every victim when they need care. Faces has all the resources a victim needs, at no cost, through one door. When a victim opens the door at Faces of Hope they become a survivor who will begin their journey of healing. It’s an enormous first step — opening that one door can change their life.
Faces of Hope is open to help provide help, hope, and healing to those experiencing abuse.
Victims may call for assistance at 208-577-4400 Monday-Friday or walk in at 417 S 6th St., Boise ID 83702; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Faces of Hope provides triage for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and stalking. Through one door we provide wraparound support services that include medical, educational, emotional, and legal support to victims of abuse. All of this support is provided at no cost to the victim.