"My mother got my name from a story she read in Redbook magazine, 'Leilia.' She called that 'Lee-eye-la' and named me that. The bad part is, nobody can pronounce it," said Leilia Inlow. Inlow, an active 87 year old, lives with her husband, Jim, in an apartment at Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, a residential care facility.
"I've established for myself an exercise program; I do something every day, five days a week," Inlow said. On Mondays and Fridays she lap swims and water walks. On Tuesdays and Thursdays she does a 45-minute morning workout on equipment in the gym — the bicycle and treadmill among others — and in the afternoon, she attends an exercise class that often includes boxing. On Wednesday, "I play golf." 18 holes? "I'm lucky that I get through nine," she says, laughing. She also eats "a pretty well-balanced diet — fruits and vegetables, not so much red meat," Inlow said.
The reason for all the attention to such a healthy lifestyle? About a year ago, Inlow was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "I'd been having nasal problems and lost my sense of taste and smell." Other symptoms began to appear, too. She became more and more fatigued over time and started having trouble with her balance. Eventually, she had to give up her golf game. When finally she went to a neurologist he told her: you're a classic case of Parkinson's. "The doctor said 'you've probably had this for some time and just didn't know it.' After all, I'm 87 years old and have had good health all my life," said Inlow. "I haven't been in a hospital since my kids were born. I never get a cold and don't get the flu."
After the doctor prescribed medication for her condition, "the very first week my symptoms started going away. It completely changed my quality of life."
It was as if the diagnosis gave her a new lease on life. With the help of the right medication, along with a stringent exercise regimen and paying attention to proper nutrition, Inlow said she is living with it the best she can — and she wants others to know they don't have to look at the diagnosis as a death sentence, even though it is a progressive disease.
"Most people do get upset about (getting the diagnosis) — but I didn't. I just thought: what is, what is. I can't do anything about it. You just take what comes. I've had a good life.
"I think it's important that people understand what Parkinson's is all about. It's not curable; you're going to have to figure out how to deal with it. … You can support each other."
Inlow said she attends a regular Parkinson's support group at Touchmark with about 20 others. And the afternoon exercise class is also specifically tailored to those with Parkinson's. Being around others with the condition helps a lot, said Inlow.
"You stay positive about things, you stay active. In the long run that's going to benefit you. There are a lot of days I don't feel like (working out) — but I keep going. My husband's nudged me along a few times," she said, laughing.
Inlow's favorite activity is boxing. "When I put the boxing gloves on, I love it. I say I missed my real calling — I should've been a boxer," she said. Her husband Jim, a former football coach, is supportive, said Inlow. He attends the Parkinson's support group at Touchmark with her — but he leaves her to experience her new physical activity by herself. "He says 'I'm not getting in the boxing ring with her,'" said Inlow, laughing.