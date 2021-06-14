Smile and the whole world smiles with you. A smile is worth a thousand words. Just … smile.
“Just smiling” isn’t so easy when you have serious dental issues that curtail the desire to flash those pearly whites. Crumbling or damaged teeth can keep those smiles at bay.
Whitewater Oral Surgery Group is in the business of fixing smiles. In its now annual “Smiles for Soldiers” program, the doctors there recently fixed two smiles, valued at $50,000 each, for free. The program was open to active duty soldiers, military reserve members or veterans in the Boise area. “The goal is to improve the health and overall well being of our bravest community members who suffer from broken, decayed or missing teeth and don’t have the means to pay for oral surgery,” said a statement from the group.
“We clear the mouth of all the bad and damaged teeth,” Dr. Eric Nelson of Whitewater Oral Surgery said. “Then we level the bone to make a solid foundation, put the implants in through a series of guides and drill sequences.”
The lucky recipients — Terri Todd, 67, of Mountain Home, and Philip Nielsen, 88, of Emmett — were chosen through an application process. Invitations to apply were broadcast through traditional and social media channels, and then the group’s oral surgeons narrowed the list to two.
“I am just thrilled we (were) able to help Terri and Philip out,” said Nelson. “They are great, and they represent what is great about this country. They gave us all our freedoms to go to school and to learn and to educate, and that’s what they did, and so this is the least we can do.”
Both surgeries were initially successful, but Todd’s has turned into an ongoing process, due to soft bone tissue. She is currently without teeth and has undergone a bone graft that will reinforce it for a future surgery, slated for September.
Todd served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a hydraulic mechanic. She worked an additional 20 years for the U.S. Post Office before retiring in March. She has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She has lived with dental issues for years because the roof of her mouth is very narrow. She is grateful for the opportunity to get her smile back.
“I am just so thankful. Very thankful,” Todd said. “I have to paste (my dentures), and that’s very hard to do every day and to remove it every day.”
Nielsen joined the United States Navy in 1950, served during the Vietnam War and was stationed all over the world. He also has had dental issues for many years and before the surgery had loose teeth that were prone to falling out; some had to be extracted.
Idaho Press recently talked with Todd and Nielsen via email about their experiences.
Jeanne Huff: Terri and Phillip, can you talk a bit about your recent oral surgery?
Terri Todd: Before the surgery when I had my false teeth in it was just not good. I’d wear glue (to hold my dentures in) for a couple hours and they’d drop out of my mouth and I had to add more glue and I definitely had to glue them when I ate. I have a fairly narrow palate. The roof of my mouth is so narrow. Actually, it didn’t hurt nearly as bad as I thought it would after the surgery.
Phillip Nielsen: Before, I always had toothaches, loose teeth and had to be real careful with what I ate. I think I’m in the early stages of recovery so I still have a little bit of soreness. I’ve learned how to eat again, how to chew. It’s totally different. It’s not like it was before. I can look in the mirror and see pretty teeth now.
JH: Were you worried or anxious?
PN: Not really. I knew it couldn’t be worse than what I had. The biggest thing I want to portray is my thanks to everybody — from the people that donated the implants to everyone that worked on it — and how nice every person that I contacted was at Whitewater. Everybody was extremely nice. I can’t tell you how happy I am. I just can’t do it.
JH: How has this changed your day-to-day outlook, from running errands to seeing family and friends?
TT: This is still like a dream to me. I still can’t believe it. I never have won anything. I’m not one of these people that can win little things as you go through life. I can’t even win a game of Bingo. When I got the call for this, I still can’t believe that I was so blessed. I say blessed by I’m really just flat lucky. I’m overwhelmed.
I can’t wait to go to Goodwood. I have not been to Goodwood in three years. It’s hard to eat when you don’t have real teeth in your mouth. That is my dream to go to Goodwood. I just cannot wait. And thank these doctors. I’m just amazed at their generosity that they do this for veterans or anybody. This is an expensive process.
It’s an issue that nature is not going to fix so I would never be able to do this without going through the process. I pray every day. I never felt so blessed in all my life.
PN: I don’t go out a lot and do a lot of stuff but other than my friends and family being happy that I got it, it hasn’t changed my life. I can tell as I’m relearning to eat or to chew I’ll get more happy then. Like I said, I can smile now. I don’t have to keep my lips down over my teeth when I smile.