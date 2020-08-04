BOISE — In celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, more than 40 junior high and high school girls will bike along the Boise Greenbelt on Wednesday, Aug. 5, visiting several “Ribbon of Jewels” parks named for remarkable local women. A press release reports the event was created by a group of high school-aged women from schools around the Boise area for their peers. The Empow[HER] Summit encourages girls to develop and use their voices for good at no cost to participants.
Following social distancing and mask/face covering protocols, the female empowerment group will learn about the legacies of Julia Davis, Kristin Armstrong, Kathryn Albertson, and Ann Morrison. Participants will also visit the site of Boise’s Erma Hayman House. While touring, students will engage in student-created activities covering topics of: shedding harmful societal expectations, embracing unique strengths, amplifying marginalized voices, and expressing gratitude to people who empower them. A digital, self-guided park tour will be made available to participants unable to meet in person.
This year, 2020, is the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, recognizing women’s right to vote. Boise’s “Ribbon of Jewels” celebrates the figures that made many local public parks possible.
Empow[HER] is proud to pedal the feminist movement forward by grounding young women in the history of Boise and inviting them to write the next chapter, the release said.
“Empow[HER] has started a fire within me to change the way in which the world views women,” said Meghan Fall, an Empow[HER] student team leader, One Stone Board member and junior at Riverstone International School. “Through working with this group of inspiring young ladies, I now am able to empower other young women to follow their dreams and have the confidence to go against the expectations of society.”
Supporters are encouraged to cheer on bikers along Boise’s Greenbelt 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. or visit onestone.org for information about donating to One Stone.
One Stone is a student-led and -directed nonprofit that “makes students better leaders and the world a better place,” said the release. “Our program empowers high school students to learn and practice 21st century skills through experiential service, innovative initiatives, social entrepreneurship, and the radical reinvention of learning. One Stone does not charge membership dues or fees, ensuring that programs are accessible to any high school student who wants to be a better leader and make the world a better place.”