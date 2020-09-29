With Idaho’s COVID-19 outbreak continuing, local health care organizations urge people to get the flu vaccine this fall. Without widespread immunizations, health care leaders fear people will not only get sick, but hospitals could be overwhelmed by patients both with the flu and coronavirus, according to a joint press release.
Physician leaders from Primary Health Medical Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Saltzer Health, St. Luke’s Health System and West Valley Medical Center state that residents need to start thinking about the flu vaccine now and make an appointment to get one. The flu shot is especially critical for children, seniors and people with certain health conditions and can take up to two weeks before it becomes effective, according to the release.
“With a pandemic, the flu vaccine becomes even more critical,” Dr. Richard Augustus, chief medical officer for West Valley Medical Center, said in the release. “By preventing influenza in the first place, or reducing the severity of the illness with vaccines, it could ultimately help to reduce the strain on our health care resources and ensure we have a place in the hospital for people who need it most.”
During the last influenza season, the CDC estimates 490,000 people were in the hospital with flu, with 810,000 hospitalized the year before. Health leaders are concerned by the possibility of flu-related hospitalization numbers that high once again on top of the COVID-19 patients they are already anticipating. While uncommon, patients can be infected with both viruses, according to the release. In these cases, physicians expect disease to be more severe. Last flu season, CDC says 45% of adults and 63% of children received their flu vaccine.
“With the reopening of schools and businesses we expect to see wide spread influenza and COVID-19 simultaneously this fall, winter and spring,” Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus Health System, said in the release. “Both diseases can lead to severe respiratory illness and worse, but the combination, whether together or one after the other can be particularly deadly.”
To keep patients and providers safe from COVID-19, many health care clinics will require appointments for flu vaccinations, while some will accommodate walk-ins. Those appointments can be made using each organization’s online health portal or by calling and most commercial insurance plans cover the cost of a flu shot, according to the release.
“Our patients need to know they don’t have to be nervous about going to see their doctor for these routine visits and vaccinations,”Dr. John Kaiser, Saltzer Health VP & chief medical officer, said in the release.
Like COVID-19, influenza is spread mainly by droplets made when someone who is contagious talks, coughs or sneezes. The droplets can be inhaled by others nearby and land on surfaces. A person may touch that surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
Influenza and COVID-19 share similar symptoms. A key difference is that many people with COVID-19 can have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. For those patients with symptoms, knowing whether they have been vaccinated for the flu will help providers more quickly determine the best treatments. For more information review the provided chart.
To reduce the risk of getting sick, get a flu vaccine early while also maintaining normal vaccination schedules for all vaccines, continue to practice good hand hygiene, physically distance from others and wear a face covering. Those who are sick are asked to stay home. Private parties and large gatherings are well-documented sources of outbreaks and residents are encouraged to avoid them.
“We know there may be people who are concerned about coming into a doctor’s office to get the flu shot or may think they don’t need it because they’re wearing a mask and physically distancing themselves,” Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s Health System medical director, primary and specialty care, said in the release. “While those precautions are good, we know the flu still finds ways to get us sick.”