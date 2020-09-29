HOW TO BE A FLU FIGHTER AND GET THE VACCINE

Primary Health Medical Group

Primary Health offers walk-in flu shots at 16 locations, open daily. High dose is available for patients 65 and older, and nasal mist is available for kids ages 2 – 18. Find a location near you at www.PrimaryHealth.com/FluShot

Saint Alphonsus Health System

Saint Alphonsus has multiple options for flu vaccinations this year, including: Drive-up flu clinics available by appointment at select locations, starting September 29 through October 30. Visit www.saintalphonsus.org to schedule an appointment online. Call the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group clinic near you for specific appointment options. Flu shots are also available during any primary care provider visit. Go to www.saintalphonsus.org for updated information.

Saltzer Health

Saltzer Health offers walk-in flu vaccinations at all four urgent care clinics in Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell.

Patients can also get flu shots by appointment from their primary care provider, pediatrician and OB/GYN. For locations, see saltzerhealth.com or call 208-463-3000.

St. Luke’s Health System

To maintain physical distancing and discourage congregations of people, St. Luke’s encourages patients to schedule an appointment for their flu shot at their primary care clinic via myChart. Night and weekend appointments will be available, but walk-in appointments will not take place this year to maintain a safe care environment. Flu shots are also available during routine provider visits. If you aren’t registered for myChart, you can sign up for by clicking here. You can also make an appointment by calling your St. Luke’s primary care provider.