BOISE—Treasure Valley-based Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation (HMWCF) expanded its match amount, up to $350,000, through Feb. 14, to St. Luke’s CAR T cell therapy program — an additional $200,000 over the original amount announced in December 2021.
“The Holland M. Ware Charitable Foundation is thrilled with the community support shown for the CAR T program and the matching funds challenge issued last month. We have always known that this community is incredibly generous and so mindful of its citizens,” said Brenda Thueson, HMWCF Executive Director and Trustee. “We are equally impressed at the way the St. Luke’s Cancer Center is fighting for a program that will directly impact our area in such a positive manner by giving patients the opportunity to be treated here at home, instead of traveling out-of-state to access these resources. We are excited to be a part of this effort and are extremely grateful to those rising up to support what we consider groundbreaking, lifesaving, cancer treatments.”
The funds raised to date by the match offer, and through Feb. 14 will go toward offering CAR T-cell therapy in Idaho, a cutting-edge cancer treatment that St. Luke’s Cancer Institute is hoping to bring to Boise this year. CAR T therapy is highly effective in eliminating even advanced cancers, and in addition to blood cancers, is being studied for the possibility of treating many other types of cancer.
Once the needed funds are raised, St. Luke’s can begin work to build the new CAR T cell therapy clinic. There, patients will receive all of the care involved in the CAR-T cell therapy in one space, only sending patients to the hospital if they need hospitalization. To donate, visit stlukesonline.org/give or call the St. Luke’s Health Foundation at 208-381-2123.
