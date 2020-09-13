According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 127,799 people in Idaho, or roughly 10% of the Idaho population, have diabetes. Diabetes is a disease in which an individual’s blood glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. This is a result of the body not being able to properly process the food we eat for energy. In a healthy body, the pancreas produces a hormone called insulin that helps control blood sugars. In a person with diabetes, the pancreas may not make enough insulin or the body cannot use its own insulin as well as it should.
This causes sugar to be built up in the blood, which is what causes high blood sugars. These high blood sugars can lead to a diabetes diagnosis.
Diabetes is a common, serious, and costly disease. According to the American Diabetes Association, people with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes.
Many complications of diabetes can be controlled and even prevented by making lifestyles changes. These lifestyle changes include improving eating habits, increasing physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and scheduling regular doctor visits.
The University of Idaho Extension is offering an "Online Dining with Diabetes" program through the Caldwell Parks & Rec starting Wednesday, Sept. 30. This program helps people with Type 2 diabetes make lifestyle changes to better manage their diabetes and control their blood sugars.
The program is a series of four classes that includes diabetic testing information, nutrition information, recipe demonstrations, physical activity recommendations, and peer support.
This program is designed for anyone who has diabetes and those family members or caregivers of people with diabetes.
To learn more about the "Online Dining with Diabetes" program, please contact Jackie Amende at: jamende@uidaho.edu or 208-459-6003.
To register for the program, please contact Caldwell Parks & Recreation at 208-455-3060. To see the program flyer, please visit the website: uidaho.edu