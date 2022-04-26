BOISE — Saint Alphonsus and the YMCA announced in a press release the return of the Annual Capitol Classic Children’s Race on Saturday, June 4 at 10 am. Kids between ages 6-14 will lace up their running shoes and join in the fun. Race information and online registration is available at ymcatvidaho.org. Runners can also register in person at Big Al’s in Meridian at 1900 N. Eagle Road on Thursday, June 2 from noon to 7:30 pm. There is no race day registration. Race packets can be picked up at Big Al’s on June 2 as well.
More than 1,200 runners will start at the historic Boise Train Depot and make their way down the one-mile Capitol Boulevard course to Cecil D. Andrus Park across the street from the Idaho Statehouse. There is an adaptive course available so kids of all abilities can enjoy the fun. Through a partnership with the non-profit organization Includeability, scholarships will be offered to athletes with physical and/or intellectual challenges to ensure they can participate.
Each racer will receive their own Olympic-style medal, T-shirt and refreshments at the “Finish Fair” after the race. The race promotes the importance of physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle for youth. Race proceeds benefit the YMCA’s Early Childhood education program.
The race would not be possible without the many sponsors who assist with financial and in-kind support. “A big thanks to our lead sponsor, Urban Air and media partners, BobFM and My102.7,” the release said.