More than one in 10 women between the ages of 15 and 44 in the United States, or about 6.5 million women, are affected by a painful disease known as endometriosis. Knowing the symptoms and what treatment options are available is important to getting relief.
Signs and symptoms of endometriosis include menstrual periods that have become more painful overtime; pain with intercourse; pain with bowel movements, and infertility. One of the most important things to look for when making a diagnosis is the cyclic nature of the pain and its resolution or decrease in pain after completion of the menstrual cycle.
Endometriosis is a big word that simply means there’s tissue in the wrong place and we don’t know how it occurred. From the patient’s perspective the disease process couldn’t be less important when compared to the prospect of treatment.
Raising awareness of this condition requires physicians to be encouraged to consider the diagnosis and patients to be aware of the signs and symptoms and seek treatment accordingly. One of the biggest risk factors for endometriosis is that a close family member has the diagnosis; your risk may be 10 times the average risk.
Making the diagnoses of endometriosis can be through a trial of medication or surgical evaluation. The diagnosis cannot be made by a single lab test or by imaging.
Treatment can include prescribing birth control pills in a method that is considered continuous, thereby stopping the regular menstrual cycle, which can result in a significant decrease in pain. Surgical therapy can be used as well for the removal or destruction of the tissue. If the endometriosis is advanced, then surgery is the best option. Neither method has perfect success.
If you are experiencing symptom like pelvic pain, infertility, painful menstrual cramps that get worse over time, or heavy periods, talk to your doctor. Also, keep a journal of your signs and symptoms and the timing of the pain. Is there any correlation to the pain and mild decrease after completion of your menstrual cycle? See a physician and contemplate starting hormone therapy. There is a lot of mixed information about hormone therapy, but the dose of medication used is literally a fraction of what was used when hormone therapy was initially discovered. Using these medications can be very safe and effective.
Endometriosis can be a painful and frustrating condition for the patient and the physician to achieve a satisfactory level of treatment. Although there currently is no cure for this condition, new discoveries are occurring every day. My best advice is that if you’re experiencing pain on a monthly basis, call your doctor for an evaluation.