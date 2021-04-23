Esophageal cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide. The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be over 19,000 new esophageal cancers diagnosed in the United States in 2021. April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to learn more about risk factors and symptoms of this rare, but often devastating illness.
Esophageal cancer usually begins in the cells that line the inside of the esophagus and can occur anywhere along the esophageal tube, but usually starts near the end by the diaphragm where the esophagus joins the stomach. The tumor can spread through the muscular layers of the esophagus tube causing narrowing of the opening and difficulty swallowing. The tumor may spread to the surrounding lymph nodes and invade the blood stream, spreading to distant organs like the liver and lungs.
Because esophageal cancer often has no symptoms in the early stages, it is usually detected at a more advanced stage and becomes more challenging to treat.
What are the risk factors of esophageal cancer?
• Age — Most cases are in people over 55.
• Gender — Men are four times more likely than women to develop esophageal cancer.
• Long-term heartburn — Acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
• Barrett’s esophagus is a change in your cells lining your esophagus caused by chronic
acid reflux. Having Barrett’s esophagus raises the risk of developing esophageal cancer.
• Smoking
• Drinking alcohol
• Obesity
What are common symptoms of esophageal cancer?
• Pain with swallowing, food may get stuck in esophagus when eating
• Loss of weight without trying
• Pain behind the breastbone
• Hoarseness and cough
• Indigestion and heartburn
• Anemia from bleeding in the esophagus
How is esophageal cancer treated?
Esophageal cancers caught very early can sometimes be treated with endoscopic procedures.
Other early-stage tumors are treated with surgery alone. Commonly, esophageal cancers present at a more advanced stage and require a combination of treatments including; chemotherapy and radiation followed by surgery.