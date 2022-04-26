MERIDIAN — Kiln announced in a press release that it unveiled its latest boutique, lifestyle-focused coworking community Thursday in Meridian. In development with Ball Ventures Ahlquist since 2021, the 50,000-square-foot flexible workspace occupies the top two floors of a Kiln-branded building at Eagle View Landing at the corner of I-84 and Eagle Road at 1120 S. Rackham Way.
Kiln — which has six active locations in Utah, Colorado and Idaho and another three in development — provides amenity-rich, all-inclusive workspace experiences that differ dramatically from typical shared office and coworking spaces and other professional office environments, said the release. Its flex-office spaces are designed to accommodate individuals and teams of two to 50 and are optimal for creatives, startups and enterprise teams.
According to Kiln founder and CEO Arian Lewis, demand has been strong since the company announced in January that its Meridian site would open this spring.
“We reached our pre-opening goal of 30% occupancy for Kiln Meridian,” Lewis said. “We’ve already signed on 200 members counting individuals and teams out of the 600 or so memberships that are available.”
He said Kiln is primarily driven around the well-being of its members and enabling teams and individuals to perform at their highest level.
“We have allocated a lot of square footage dedicated to communal amenities that look after the physical, social and emotional wellness of our members,” Lewis said. “We have put a lot of time and thought into developing meeting rooms and amenities that enable teams to collaborate and to communicate effectively with one another.”
Most coworking spaces typically have a kitchen, a few meeting rooms and private offices, while Kiln also offers access to cycling and treadmill desks, refresh rooms with massage chairs, a private fitness studio and healthy food and beverage offerings served daily.
The site also boasts a podcast and video recording studio, a barber shop and a theater with a capacity exceeding 75 people that will host a variety of technology, entrepreneurship and wellness programming. Some of that programming will be open to the general public, which can also book the site as a meeting room and event space venue.
In addition, Lewis said Kiln Meridian is partnering with some tenants and other local companies in interesting ways.
Zero-sugar ice cream maker Killer Creamery has established an office at Kiln Meridian and is stocking creamer at the site’s slow-pour coffee stations and offering a variety of products in the marketplace area of the coworking community. The marketplace also offers coffee and pastries from Form & Function in downtown Boise.
Kiln Meridian will stage a monthly Après Work Party happy hour with beer from Payette Brewing. Mind Beauty Soul off Lakeharbor Lane will conduct sound bath meditation classes. And the local Barre3 workout studios will stage popup classes.
Lewis said Kiln’s array of amenities can help reduce members’ overall human resources budget.
“We focus on how we can help companies and teams and individuals perform at a higher level, and the aesthetic and the amenities and the overall offering of Kiln generally saves companies about 5% on their overarching HR spend,” he said. “The reason it saves our members money is because Kiln is very helpful in recruiting, retaining, and enhancing talent — especially Millennial talent. This is because we offer companies a set of amenities and an experience that elevate the employee experience beyond what others are typically offering.
“This not only gives Kiln members an advantage in terms of hiring, but also buffers new employees with a variety of resources and provides them with an easy way to build friendships and relationships that keep them engaged in their job.”
Memberships start for as little as $245 per month and allow 24/7 access to all of Kiln’s sites, including their shared amenities and shared desk areas. Memberships run on a month-to-month basis and require only 60 days’ notice to terminate tenancy.
Kiln offers four membership levels: club memberships where you pack your gear in and out each visit; resident memberships that provide a dedicated desk and storage; private memberships that offer enclosed offices secured by lock and key for 2-12 members; and studio memberships with fully furnished private workspaces and meeting rooms for teams of 12-50.