BOISE — If you’re feeling like you’ve gained the COVID 19 — extra pounds that is — St. Luke’s Health System has announced it wants to help you lose that weight and get healthy the right way.
St. Luke’s Weight Loss Challenge kicks off Nov. 2. Participants who lose 3% of their body weight within 180 days and 5% by September of 2021, and complete each weigh-in, have the chance to equally split $20,000 in prize money.
Over the course of the 10 months, people will have access to a free health coaching app to stay accountable and connected, said the press releaese. They’ll also get an online toolkit with a two-week menu and shopping lists, weekly health tips and recipes, and monthly and quarterly challenges with prizes. St. Luke’s will also provide “Ask the Expert” sessions highlighting all aspects of well-being like physical, social, emotional, occupational/financial, environmental, and spiritual health.
St. Luke’s says the program that wrapped up this year resulted in 134 people winning $156 each. Their average weight loss was 15 pounds, or an average of 7% of their total body weight.
Laura Basinger just wrapped up the challenge and says she started her weight loss journey to get back to a more active lifestyle and to keep up with her kids and says the weight loss challenge gave her the kick start she needed.
“There have been challenges along the way,” said Basinger. “The pandemic forced me to be a little more creative in finding ways to get my steps in. I found that stretching properly is essential to avoid injuries and I found that I need wool sock liners to avoid my feet turning into two large blisters. I have also learned that when I work at home, I must have healthy snacks around to avoid unhealthy ones. I have definitely learned a lot along the way.”
Registration Instructions
• $59 early bird: Sept. 11-Oct. 24
• $65 general: Oct. 25-30
• $35 late: Oct. 31-September 2021 (Late registration will still get you all the benefits, but you won't be eligible for the prize money.)
Launch day is Nov. 2, 2020. Participants can see the official rules and register online at: stlukesonline.org.