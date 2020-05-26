Rachel Basner knew she was in labor. She'd already been in labor three times before with this pregnancy and now, at 33 weeks and a day, she was past the threshold — she knew she could have her baby where she had desperately hoped to: in the St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center. The NICU there had recently moved to accommodate births at 32 weeks' gestation.
But after she got to the hospital, she still had to go through a few hoops before being admitted because, while Basner was certain she was in labor, others weren't. She was told at first to go back home and wait, but she knew her body was in the process of labor. She also knew her doctor, Dr. Megan Kasper, was soon coming on shift for a 24-hour stint and she wanted her doctor at her side.
Enter Lauren Ramey, a registered nurse in the NICU. She went to bat to help get Basner admitted and stayed with her during the entire birth journey.
"I was like, 'Just get me admitted' — and she did. The stars were aligning," Basner said.
Ramey said it's never easy when a baby comes so soon. "Having a baby that early is going to have some risks and complications," Ramey said. She laid out all of the potentials to Basner. "So we talked. ... We talked a lot all day about what that was going to look like — for all of us — to deliver a 33-week baby."
In the end, it all turned out. Basner had her baby under the care of Dr. Kasper.
"Nothing went right the entire pregnancy but the birth was so perfect and beautiful," Basner said. "We were able to deliver natural. And Lauren was by my side. Everything worked out perfectly."
Basner also settled on a middle name for little baby James: Lauren. "We had no middle name coming in," she said. "And when we met Lauren and she fought for us — that was like, this is the right thing to do."
"James Lauren" has an even deeper meaning for Ramey, Basner discovered. "I found out Lauren recently lost her brother, his name was Keegan James. He died in a military training accident, he was in his 20s." He also had red curly hair, a trait that runs in her own family, Basner said. "It looks like our little James is going to have red curly hair, too. ... I knew that giving Lauren a gift like that, to carry her through her career and in this hard time, that ... it was the only way I could think of returning to her what she did for us," Basner said, brushing away tears. "I mean, Lauren fought so hard for us."
Ramey said she is on cloud nine about it all — that the birth went well and that she has a namesake to show for it. "It's the coolest thing that's ever happened to me," she said. "I mean, he's super cute obviously, but just his journey to get here was pretty hard. It's stressful and you're always worried when a baby's that early that everything's going to go right."
James Lauren is growing and thriving at 2 ½ weeks, said Basner. And "he's breastfeeding like a champ. We're just waiting for him to gain enough wait to go home — and he'll be a normal, healthy boy."
Ramey said it's all very special to her. "I'm so happy everything is turning out for them, I'm just really happy for them."
Ramey said at first she thought they were kidding about naming their baby after her. "I went the whole day thinking it was a joke — until I came in and they surprised me with the birth certificate — and it was really my name.
"It's pretty cool that he's gonna grow up," she said. "He's so healthy now and he's doing so good. ... They're gonna get to tell him about me," Ramey said, tears filling her eyes. "That's pretty crazy. ... It's pretty cool."