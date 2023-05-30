According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the fastest-growing group of Idahoans are those over the age of 65 – an increase of nearly 60% between 2010 and 2021.
Additionally, the latest data shows that 39% of Idaho’s total population is aged 50 and older. This has significant ramifications for health care delivery here in Idaho. How do we preserve and maintain the lifestyle that brought so many of our patients to this great state?
Wellness is multifactorial and starts with a healthy diet and lifestyle including regular physical activity — use it or lose it. There are also specific conditions that can limit patients’ independence — falls, osteoporosis and cognitive function, to name a few. These conditions are called “geriatric syndromes.” We frequently address these issues in clinic with the shared goal of helping our patients maintain their independence for as long as possible.
Falls are a significant risk for the older adult population. Ninety-five percent of hip fractures in those over the age of 65 are caused by falling, and certain medications can contribute to the risk of falls. The Saint Alphonsus geriatrics program has a team of pharmacists and physicians who will work with you to reduce or discontinue high risk medications that contribute to the risk of falls.
Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which the bones become brittle and have lost strength over time – often referred to as “bone density.” Low bone strength affects one in five women in the United States over the age of 50. All women over the age of 65 should be screened for osteoporosis with a DEXA scan. Patients should talk with their doctor to identify risk factors, test for osteoporosis and initiate treatment if indicated in addition to implementing lifestyle and diet modifications. Stronger bones result in less fractures. Preventing fractures helps our patients maintain their independence.
Memory changes can be part of the normal aging process. However, loss of function and difficulty with activities of daily living are not part of the normal aging process. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, limits the patient’s ability to perform tasks required to stay at home without assistance. Our geriatrics program can help assist in differentiating between normal versus abnormal memory loss. If someone is diagnosed with memory loss, we can help with treatment, care needs and care planning.
As care needs increase, it is often close relatives that fall into the primary caregiver role. This has become a full-time commitment for many. Thirty-four million people in the United States have provided unpaid care to an adult age 50 or older in the last 12 months. Our geriatrics program includes a social worker to assess care needs and help meet those needs. Help at home for tasks that become too difficult as we age allows our patients to pursue the activities that they enjoy, and delegate tasks that have become too difficult.
We take a “big picture” approach to health care with the goal of maximizing quality of life. Contact our Geriatrics Program at 208-302-6000 for more information or to make an appointment with our team.
James McGregor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine and Family Medicine provider at Saint Alphonsus.