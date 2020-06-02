MERIDIAN — The Idaho Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the local chapter of a national organization of food and nutrition professionals, has named Idaho State University professor Barbara J. Gordon Outstanding Dietitian of the Year for 2020.
Gordon is an assistant professor in the ISU nutrition and dietetics program and teaches at ISU Meridian.
The award recognizes Idaho Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics members who have demonstrated leadership within the organization or employment through research, education, management or legislation, a news release said. Recipients also have served as role models of professionalism and as an inspiration to others in the field, the release said.
“Barbara is a very active member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics on both a state and national level,” said Natalie Christensen, sports dietitian nutritionist for ISU. “She is constantly sharing her experiences and encouraging the dietitians around her to participate and contribute to the Academy. I am in constant awe of the depth and breadth of her experience as a dietitian.”
Gordon moved to Idaho five years ago, and has volunteered her time for a number of Idaho Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (IAND) activities. She serves on the IAND Public Policy Committee, and in the past, she has served on the planning committee for the IAND Annual Meeting and has presented two sessions there. Additionally, as an IAND representative she served on the Idaho State Health Improvement Program Population Workgroup and wrote a column for the Idaho Press.
Gordon recently was asked to serve as a subject matter expert on evidence-based practice for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ House of Delegates. She is a member of the National Advisory Board for the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute Comparison of Surgery and Medicine on the Impact of Diverticulitis Trial.
“Barbara is an outstanding role model of professionalism and inspiration as a gifted writer, communicator and leader,” said Seanne Safaii-Waite, associate professor emerita for foods and nutrition at the University of Idaho, who, along with Christensen, nominated Gordon for the award. “She is sought by many for her expertise, including our own Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and has written hundreds of articles.”