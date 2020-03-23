BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance issued a press release Monday to remind investors to "beware of con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and its impact on financial markets.
“We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to add legitimacy to their scams," said Patricia Perkins, director of the Idaho Department of Finance. "Never make an investment decision without understanding what you are investing in, who you are doing business with, where your money is going, how it will be used, and how you can get it back,” she said, cautioning to “always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered in Idaho.”
To help investors identify common signs of possible investment fraud, the department said to ask these three questions before making a new investment.
Is the investment being offered with a guaranteed high return with little or no risk? All investments carry risk that you may potentially lose some or all of your money. Anyone who says their investment offer has no risk is lying. No one can guarantee an investment return.
Is there a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment? If the offer is legitimate, it will be there later. If someone offers you a “can’t miss” investment opportunity and puts you on the spot, don’t be afraid to walk away.
Is the person offering the investment, and the investment itself, properly licensed or registered? For the same reasons you wouldn’t go to an unlicensed doctor or dentist, you should avoid unregistered investment salespeople and their products.
“Make sure you have all the facts before you hand your money over to someone else to invest,” Perkins said.
People are urged to contact the IDF if they have questions about the investment professional they are working with or the product being offered. "Before making any financial decisions, do your homework," said the release.
You can contact the Idaho Department of Finance or visit the website at finance.idaho.gov.