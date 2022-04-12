Intermountain Healthcare has contributed $20,000 to Valley Regional Transit to expand its Rides2Wellness Program and serve Saltzer Health patients in Ada and Canyon counties in southwest Idaho, it was announced in a press release.
Rides2Wellness helps people get to their medical appointments by providing free transportation in the Treasure Valley. This on-demand program picks individuals up from their home and drops them at their appointments. Rides2Wellness is a shared-ride transit system that takes multiple passengers to different locations. Rides2Wellness is coordinated with various transportation providers in the community.
“Living our healthiest lives possible requires more than access to high quality healthcare. We’ve found that a lack of reliable transportation can often act as a barrier to health,” said Mikelle Moore, Intermountain senior vice president and chief community health officer. “The Rides2Wellness program expands access to healthcare for all community members who need it, one ride at a time.”
The Intermountain donation will enable Saltzer Health patients who are residents of Ada County, Nampa and Caldwell to more easily access their healthcare appointments.
The Rides2Wellness program in Ada County began in summer 2016. The program expanded to include Canyon County in fall 2021. Other Rides2Wellness funding partners are St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus. In 2021, the service provided 5,604 rides. The program provides transportation to a total of 65 medical clinics and facilities.
To learn more, visit the Rides2Wellness website; find it on the Valley Regional Transit website: valleyregionaltransit.org.