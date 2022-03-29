The Idaho Humane Society and North Shore Animal League America are partnering for Tour For Life 2022, billed as “the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event,” from Tuesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 2.
Idaho Humane Society announced in a press release it is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour For Life 2022, billed as “the world’s largest national cooperative, life-saving pet adoption event,” from Tuesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 2. The event is also in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish.
The local event will take place 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 2 at the Idaho Humane Society, 1300 S. Bird St. in Boise. “ Adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens” will be available for adoption; representatives from Idaho Humane Society will be on site. Please observe COVID-19 health and safety protocols to safely accommodate staff, adopters and animals.
Tour For Life 2022 will run throughout March and April with weeklong events in 53 cities and towns across 37 states, spotlighting local shelter partners and rescue groups dedicated to finding homes for the animals in their care. Tour For Life remains committed to its mission of generating awareness of the plight of homeless animals.