They're ba-ack.
After Idaho Gov. Brad Little imposed the stay-home orders on March 25, volunteers at the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline were all sent home, leaving only two supervisors in the room per shift to answer hotline calls. On Monday, June 15, the volunteers returned. In droves.
Volunteer Rich Rayhill, 62, was one of the returning call responders.
"We’re not the youngest or healthiest group of volunteers," said Rayhill, "yet, as soon as we’re allowed to and, despite the fact that COVID is still as powerful as ever and is surging and re-surging around the world, the drive to help conquers the fear of getting sick — and we rally to our opportunities to help our family, friends and neighbors."
Rayhill was one of the volunteers on the first shift back on Monday morning. "I didn't know what to expect — but everybody showed up," Rayhill said. "It makes me emotional to say that. They came to the room and it was just heartwarming and extraordinary and encouraging. It was awesome," he said.
During most of the time during the nine-week hiatus, all 90-some volunteers were sent home, sitting on their hands, so to speak, while hotline supervisors — at only two to a shift — did the best they could at taking the phone and text calls that can always mean a life or death situation. Because of the limited answering capabilities, if other calls came while the supervisors were on the line, they rolled over to the national crisis hotline — or were placed on hold. Many did not stay on the line.
"We almost burned out our supervisors," said Supervisor and Clinical Lead George Austin. "We were all on overload. Nobody in March knew it would last until the middle of June. ... It went on a long time and I think that a lot of people are relieved to have the relief.
"And thinking about those missed calls — it hurts."
Lee Flinn, the hotline's new director, came on board in the thick of it.
"I started on May 1," Flinn said. "By the time I joined, the volunteers had been sent home for a month and a half. We knew we would be able to bring them back, but we didn't know when," she said. "It was really aligned with the governor's opening plan."
In the midst of the shutdown, the hotline worked out a remote access method so that dedicated volunteers who wanted to continue their responder duties could do so from home, with a supervisor on board back in the room. Some have decided that is a workaround they are going to continue during the coronavirus pandemic, which is fine by the hotline — they have decided to keep it going as an alternative.
"We do have volunteers who are in an 'at-risk' group," said Austin, "but they still want to be able to answer calls. We've come up with a mixed format," he said.
Austin is proud that even though some calls may have been rolled over or dropped, the hotline found a way to keep it going.
"We had to figure out, 'how do we keep the calls coming in and (us) up and running?' We haven't stopped the whole time. ... But (during the volunteer pause) it was never what we wanted to be," Austin said.
Of the calls that have come in, about 35% were related to the virus, Austin said. "We're concerned about the issues this has brought up for people — anxiety, financial concerns ... interpersonal conflicts was No. 1 for a few weeks ... domestic violence is big — you don't have anywhere to escape.
"Spring is historically the high time for suicide. I'm just worried we're delaying spring."
Rayhill said he is glad to be able to answer the phones again and said he has seen volunteers in a number of nonprofits also champing at the bit to get back to helping others.
"For Meals on Wheels, Interfaith Sanctuary, The Women's and Children's Alliance — people are showing up. Life doesn't stop," Rayhill said, adding that, for him, volunteering at the hotline is more than just serving a shift.
"It fulfills me and creates purpose — and gets me out of myself."