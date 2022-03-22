Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline said in a press release it is looking for “compassionate Idahoans” to train as volunteer crisis responders.
If you, or anyone you know, is feeling suicidal or just wants to talk, assistance is available 24/7 through the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline. Call 800-273-8255, text 208-398-4357, or visit idahosuicideprevention.org to chat online.
BOISE — Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline said in a press release it is looking for “compassionate Idahoans” to train as volunteer crisis responders. Crisis responders provide a listening ear and help callers de-escalate and stay safe.
In 2021, total contact volume (calls, texts, chats) was 34% higher than in 2020. To meet the increasing demand, the hotline continues to expand capacity with a combination of volunteer and paid crisis responders.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
· Participate in comprehensive training.
· Commit to serve one 4-hour shift per week for one year.
The deadline to apply is March 28.
Since 2012, the Hotline has received over 90,000 contacts (calls/texts/chats) from individuals in communities across Idaho. Anyone can experience a crisis or have suicidal feelings during their lifetime. “Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is always here and ready to listen,” said the release.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline provides 24/7 free and confidential suicide and behavioral health crisis intervention. “We are committed to ensuring that those we serve are heard and empowered with options to stay safe while supporting their emotional well-being.