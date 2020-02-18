John Reusser, director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, is stepping down from his post after helping launch the call center and providing leadership for the past seven years.
Reusser has been at the helm during that time, fielding calls and making contact with more than 51,000 individuals who were reaching out seeking help during one of the most difficult times in their lives.
According to a press release, Reusser is transitioning from the hotline and plans to launch a private counseling practice, focus on clinical work, and have more time with his son.
Under Reusser’s watch, among other accomplishments, the hotline has transitioned from a limited schedule to providing services 24 hours / 7 days a week. It has grown from 18 volunteers to 90, plus 20 paid staff. They fielded nearly 15,000 calls, texts, crisis chats and outbound follow-up contacts in 2019.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: 208-398-4357.