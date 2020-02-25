MERIDIAN — The Idaho State University Bengal Lab will offer discounted blood-draw services from 7:30 a.m. to noon on March 12 in Meridian.
The Pocatello-based ISU Bengal Lab, which specializes in low-cost clinical laboratory diagnostic and drug testing services, typically offers blood-draw services once per year at ISU-Meridian, said Chris Gabettas, public information specialist for ISU.
For $45, attendees can get a coronary risk profile, comprehensive metabolic panel screening, complete blood count and thyroid stimulating hormone test. Other tests, including diabetes monitoring, thyroid function and prostate screening, are available for $15 each.
“It’s a great opportunity for people without health insurance or limited coverage to have blood work done at an affordable price,” said Rachel Hulse, director of ISU’s medical laboratory science program and Bengal Lab, in a news release.
Services are available to anyone in the community. No appointment is necessary. Minors require parental or guardian consent.
The services will be offered in the SIM multipurpose room near the front entrance of the Sam and Aline Skaggs Health Science Center at ISU-Meridian, 1311 E. Central Drive.
Community members may park in ISU visitor parking while getting their blood drawn. Bengal Lab will mail test results to participants. For more information and a full list of services, call 208-251-6260.