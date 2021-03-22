The Idaho State Museum, as part of its monthly Nuestras Voces (Our Voices) programming, announced in a press release it is hosting a virtual panel presentation in Spanish focused on Hispanic and Latina women who make a difference and inspire change here in Idaho.
The free event is scheduled for March 25, starting at 6 p.m. The presentation features three Idaho guests and is presented entirely in Spanish. This is the latest installment of the series intended to engage Idaho’s Spanish-speaking community.
Panelists will discuss the history of International Women’s Day, beginning in the early 20th century, and how it is recognized every year in March. Based on the 2021 theme for International Women’s Day, #ChooseToChallenge, panelists will discuss how they challenge gender bias and inequity, seek out and celebrate women’s achievements, and help create a more inclusive world.
The panelists include:
• Susie Rios, Statewide Outreach Director of Idaho Women’s Business Center
• Alejandra Hernandez, Executive Director of Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho
• Luis Carrillo, Clinical Assistant Professor at Idaho State University
The conversation will be moderated by Maria Ortega, Visitor Services Representative at the Idaho State Museum.
The Museum is partnering with Bitner Vineyard for the event. The Caldwell-based winery has actively supported the Hispanic community, including its scholarship fund for Hispanic students at the College of Idaho: bitnervineyards.com/vineyards. To learn more about International Women’s Day and the 2021 theme, visit: internationalwomensday.com.
The virtual program will take place using Zoom’s Webinar platform. Link for the registration is on the Idaho State Historical Society’s history.idaho.gov/events and the Idaho State Museum Facebook page.
Participation is limited to 100 registrants per event. Recordings of each event will be posted on the Idaho State Museum Facebook page the museum’s YouTube Channel following the live discussion.
Nuestras Voces programming started November 2020 and will be recurring monthly throughout 2021. Nuestras Voces will be moderated and facilitated by Idaho State Museum staff; this program will offer Idaho’s Spanish speaking community a new platform at the Museum to discuss contemporary challenges, historical perspectives, or light-hearted stories from Idaho’s rich Hispanic history and community. The museum will collaborate with leaders throughout Idaho’s Spanish speaking community and offer a virtual platform for the voices of this community to share their stories throughout Idaho and beyond.
The Idaho State Historical Society is a system of cultural and historic resources comprised of the Idaho State Museum, State Archives, State Historic Preservation Office, and Old Idaho Penitentiary and Historic Sites Program. Its vision is to make history essential and accessible through dynamic and gratifying services that inspire, enrich, and engage all Idahoans. Learn more at history.idaho.gov.