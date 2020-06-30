With Idaho predicted to have an above average wildfire season, the Red Cross of Greater Idaho encourages families to take steps now to prepare.
“A wildfire can spread very quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety,” said Ted Koenig, regional disaster program officer for the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana. “If a wildfire starts near your home, be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice and obey all evacuation orders from officials.”
Basic wildfire safety:
- Keep the areas surrounding your home clear of brush and materials that may catch fire.
- Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. Items to include:
- First aid kit
- Flashlight
- Cellphone with chargers
- Medications
- Family contact information
- Nonperishable food and water
- Back your car into the garage or park it outside, facing the direction of your evacuation route.
- Confine pets to one room so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.
- Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors to prevent outside smoke from getting in.
- Don’t use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces and gas stoves.
If you’re trapped outdoors, crouch in a pond, river or pool.
- Don’t put wet clothing or bandanas over your mouth or nose, as moist air can cause more damage to your airway than dry air at the same temperature.
- If there is no body of water, look for shelter in a cleared area or among a bed of rocks. Lie flat, face down, and cover your body with soil. Breathe the air close to the ground to avoid scorching your lungs or inhaling smoke.
Don’t return home until officials say it’s safe to do so.
Inspect the roof immediately and extinguish any sparks and embers. Wildfires may
- have left embers that could reignite.
- Check your home for embers that could cause fires. Look for signs of a fire, including smoke or sparks.
- Avoid damaged or downed power lines, poles and wires.
- Keep your animals under your direct control. Hidden embers and hot spots could burn them.
- Wet down debris to minimize breathing in dust particles.
- Wear leather gloves and shoes with heavy soles.
- Throw out any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke or soot.
Follow all local guidance from emergency officials and download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time alerts, open shelters and expert advice on wildfires. The Emergency App includes an “I’m Safe” feature that help people check on loved ones. Search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps.
When natural disasters such as wildfires occur, the American Red Cross provides shelter, food, emotional support and other assistance to anyone who needs it, regardless of nationality, cultural background or citizen status. Red Cross services are free. To learn more, visit redcross.org/idaho, redcross.org/cruz-roja or call 800-272-6668.
Visit redcross.org/wildfire for full wildfire safety information.